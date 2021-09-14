Apple Fitness+ Launching in 15 New Countries Later This Year

Apple today announced that its subscription-based Fitness+ workout service will be launching in 15 additional countries later this fall, including Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.



Apple Fitness+ first launched in December 2020 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. The service provides access to a library of workout videos updated on a weekly basis through the Fitness app on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The service is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year in the United States, with pricing varying in other countries.

Apple Fitness+ is also getting several new features.