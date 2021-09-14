Apple Introduces Redesigned Sixth-Generation iPad Mini With Touch ID, USB-C Port, 5G, and More

by
Apple today announced the sixth-generation iPad mini, featuring a massive redesign with a larger display, an embedded Touch ID sensor in the Power Button, improved performance, a USB-C port, and 5G.

The new ‌iPad mini‌ features a completely new design, dismissing the Home Button in favor of a full-screen design with an 8.3-inch display. The display features wide color, an antireflective coating, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone. Featuring an A15 Bionic chip, the new ‌iPad mini‌ is up to 40% faster in CPU performance compared to the previous generation, with an even bigger 80% increase in GPU power.

iPad mini gets a huge performance boost from the new A15 Bionic chip, with its incredibly efficient design that delivers all-day battery life.1 The 6-core CPU delivers a 40 percent jump in performance, and the 5-core GPU delivers an 80 percent leap in graphics performance compared to the previous generation of iPad mini. A15 Bionic on iPad mini handles even the most demanding tasks — from graphically rich games to pro apps used by designers, pilots, doctors, and more. With its powerful performance and compact design, iPad mini is the ultimate tool users can take anywhere.

For the first time for iPad, the new ‌iPad mini‌ features 5G technology, offering customers even faster performance, with download speeds of up to 3.5Gbps. Even with 5G, Apple says the new ‌iPad mini‌ still features "all-day battery life."

The new ‌iPad mini‌ also features a USB-C port rather than Lightning. Borrowed from the iPad Air, announced last year, the new ‌iPad mini‌ features a ‌Touch ID‌ sensor embedded into the Power Button.

On the front, the new ‌iPad mini‌ features a new Ultra Wide front camera with a 12MP sensor, allowing for Center Stage from the iPad Pro. With Center Stage, the ‌iPad mini‌ will automatically keep users in the frame as they move around. The back camera also features a 12MP sensor with Focus Pixels and a larger aperture.

Compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, the new sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌ starts at $499 and will be available for pre-orders starting today and will be available on Friday, September 24.

_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
27 minutes ago at 10:19 am
The mini is better than the iPad they just announced.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
23 minutes ago at 10:22 am

What cpu
A15

They deliberately didn't talk about the name of the CPU. But they provided performance %.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ladon08 Avatar
Ladon08
12 minutes ago at 10:34 am

Eh, pass. Just another ipad mini.
Haha what was it supposed to be?? That is literally what it is called.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
26 minutes ago at 10:19 am
What cpu
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Truefan31 Avatar
Truefan31
24 minutes ago at 10:21 am
It’s kind of ridiculous now if Touch ID isn’t in the power button of the iPhone at least........
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mi7chy Avatar
mi7chy
25 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Mini is a lot more interesting than the regular iPad but too bad iPadOS is so locked down.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
