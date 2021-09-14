Apple Releases New MagSafe Wallet With Find My Support

Apple today released a new version of the MagSafe Wallet, now featuring support for the Find My network and five new color options.



The new ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet can now give the location where it was last separated from your iPhone in the ‌Find My‌ app:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand. It now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet's last known location if it gets separated from your phone.

Other than new color options, the ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet continues to be made from tanned European leather with the same shielded design that can contain up to three cards.

The new ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet is compatible with the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 13 mini, ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. For reasons that are not yet known, the ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet's ‌Find My‌ functionality does not work when the wallet is used with Apple's Clear Case.

The new ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet is available now for $59 in Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Wisteria.