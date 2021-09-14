All iPhone 13 Models Available to Pre-Order This Friday With September 24 Release Date

Apple today announced that the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will all be available to pre-order this Friday, September 17 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and all four devices will launch one week later on Friday, September 24.



Pricing starts at $699 for the iPhone 13 mini, $799 for the iPhone 13, $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Notably, the Pro models will be available with up to 1TB of storage, which is the largest storage capacity ever offered in an iPhone.