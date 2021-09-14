Apple Announces iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini With Smaller Notch, Repositioned Rear Cameras, and More

Apple today announced the iPhone 13 mini and ‌iPhone 13‌, both featuring a smaller notch, repositioned rear-cameras, improved performance, and more while maintaining the same 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch sizes of their respective iPhone 12 predecessors.



The new ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, as rumored, includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. In specific, Apple said that the notch is 20% smaller. Staying on the front, the new Super Retina XDR display is 28% brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness.

Carrying over from the ‌iPhone 12‌, the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini features Ceramic Shield, IP68 water resistance, and five new colors, including pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and red.



Inside, the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini are powered with the brand new A15 Bionic chip. Built on the 5nm process, the A15 Bionic chip features a new 6-core CPU with 2 high-performance and 4 high-efficiency cores. Embedded into the A15 Bionic chip is a new 16-core Neural Engine, capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second.

More to follow…