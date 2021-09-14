All iPhone 13 Models Feature Significantly Improved Battery Life, Up to 2.5 Hours Longer for iPhone 13 Pro Max

With the addition of new low-power displays, a more efficient A15 chip, and larger batteries, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models feature significant improvements in battery life, with the 13 Pro Max offering the longest battery life ever in an iPhone.



The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini's battery lasts for up to 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 mini, and the ‌iPhone 13‌'s battery lasts for up to 2.5 hours than the iPhone 12.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini supports up to 17 hours of video playback (13 hours when streaming), and up to 55 hours of audio playback. The ‌iPhone 13‌ supports up to 19 hours of video playback (up to 15 hours streaming) and up to 75 hours of audio playback.

Comparatively, the ‌iPhone 12‌ offered up to 17 hours of video playback, up to 11 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 65 hours of audio playback, while the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ lasted for up to 15 hours with standard video playback, up to 10 hours with streaming video playback, and up to 50 hours with audio playback.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro models have even longer battery life. The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro's battery lasts for up to 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max's battery lasts for up to 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max's battery.

According to Apple, the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro supports up to 22 hours of video playback, up to 20 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 75 hours of audio playback. The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ supported 17 hours of video playback, 11 hours of streaming video playback, and 65 hours of audio playback.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max supports up to 28 hours of video playback, up to 25 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 95 hours of video playback. The ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌ supported up to 20 hours of video playback, up to 12 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 80 hours of audio playback.

All ‌iPhone 13‌ models continue to support MagSafe charging at up to 15W, or can be charged with a Qi-based wireless charger at up to 7.5W. Fast charging is available and requires a 20W adapter or higher and a compatible USB-C cable.