All iPhone 13 Models Feature Significantly Improved Battery Life, Up to 2.5 Hours Longer for iPhone 13 Pro Max

by

With the addition of new low-power displays, a more efficient A15 chip, and larger batteries, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models feature significant improvements in battery life, with the 13 Pro Max offering the longest battery life ever in an iPhone.

iphone 13 lineup
The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini's battery lasts for up to 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 mini, and the ‌iPhone 13‌'s battery lasts for up to 2.5 hours than the iPhone 12.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini supports up to 17 hours of video playback (13 hours when streaming), and up to 55 hours of audio playback. The ‌iPhone 13‌ supports up to 19 hours of video playback (up to 15 hours streaming) and up to 75 hours of audio playback.

Comparatively, the ‌iPhone 12‌ offered up to 17 hours of video playback, up to 11 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 65 hours of audio playback, while the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ lasted for up to 15 hours with standard video playback, up to 10 hours with streaming video playback, and up to 50 hours with audio playback.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro models have even longer battery life. The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro's battery lasts for up to 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max's battery lasts for up to 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max's battery.

According to Apple, the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro supports up to 22 hours of video playback, up to 20 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 75 hours of audio playback. The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ supported 17 hours of video playback, 11 hours of streaming video playback, and 65 hours of audio playback.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max supports up to 28 hours of video playback, up to 25 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 95 hours of video playback. The ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌ supported up to 20 hours of video playback, up to 12 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 80 hours of audio playback.

All ‌iPhone 13‌ models continue to support MagSafe charging at up to 15W, or can be charged with a Qi-based wireless charger at up to 7.5W. Fast charging is available and requires a 20W adapter or higher and a compatible USB-C cable.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
42 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
It's a S upgrade year :)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
53 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
so wait, does that mean the 12 pro will have about as much batt life as the 11 pro?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DrumApple Avatar
DrumApple
52 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
And they are also all heavier. Hands will be hurting.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
48 minutes ago at 12:57 pm

so wait, does that mean the 12 pro will have about as much batt life as the 11 pro?
Yes, what the 12 lost to the 11, now the 13 gains back
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jntdroid Avatar
jntdroid
13 minutes ago at 01:32 pm

Was considering just upgrading to a discounted 12 Mini from my 7, but the battery life really makes it seem like the 13 is worth the extra money.
If you’re coming from a 7 then the 12 Mini’s battery life will probably be just fine for you.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
52 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Battery life is basically a solved problem for the Pro Max.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
