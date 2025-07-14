Amazon Takes $120 Off Huge Collection of Apple Watch Series 10 Models

Amazon is offering numerous all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 10 devices today, including both GPS and cellular models at $120 off original prices. These deals were introduced last week during Prime Day and have stuck around, so if you missed them you still have a chance to get them this week.

Amazon has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $279.00, down from $399.00, as well as the 46mm GPS model for $309.00, down from $429.00. Both of these are record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and they're available in numerous case colors and band styles, all of which you can find in the lists below.

42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

42mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 10

46mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 10

