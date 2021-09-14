Apple's 'California Streaming' Event Now Available on YouTube and Events Website
For those that missed Apple's California Streaming event this morning, the full hour and 20 minute long keynote can be watched both on YouTube and through Apple's Events website.
Apple also debuted several new videos during the event, which have also been uploaded to YouTube separately. The videos feature the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7, along with highlights on the iPhone 13 cameras, Apple Fitness+, and more.
The iPad mini 6 and the new ninth-generation iPad can be pre-ordered today, while pre-orders for the new iPhone 13 models will start on Friday. The Apple Watch Series 7 will launch later this fall.
Top Rated Comments
Some new colours, smaller bezels and a lot of buzzwords… btw you can have a $1500 iPhone if you like…
The video/ad featuring cinematic video was interesting.