Apple Watch Series 7 to Come in 41mm and 45mm Case Sizes, Will Be Compatible With Older Bands

Apple hasn't released full details on the Apple Watch Series 7 as of yet because it's not set to launch until later this fall, but the new Apple Watch bands that came out today confirm that the Series 7 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

apple watch series 7
The 41mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ replaces the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6, while the 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ replaces the 44mm ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌.

41 and 45mm size updates were rumored, as was the significant redesign for the display, but the design of the Apple Watch itself came as a surprise. Multiple rumors from Jon Prosser, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg, and other sources suggested the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ would see a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12 models, but that did not happen.

Instead, Apple highlighted the soft, rounded corners of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, which looks similar to the ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌ but with a wraparound design that offers seamless integration with the body of the device.

The new Apple Watch models have an edge-to-edge display with super slim bezels, best illustrated in Apple's image comparison of the Series 7, Series 6, and Series 3.

apple watch series 7 display comparison
According to Apple, the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ offers 20 percent more screen area than the Series 6 with a 40 percent reduction in border size.

Despite the increase in size to 41 and 45mm, the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ is compatible with older Apple Watch bands. New 41mm Apple Watch bands are backwards compatible with the 38mm and 40mm models, so the reverse should be true as well, while the 45mm Apple Watch bands work with the 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch models.

Existing 38mm and 40mm bands should be compatible with the 41mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, and the 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch bands should be compatible with the 45mm Apple Watch.

Top Rated Comments

adamjackson Avatar
adamjackson
16 minutes ago at 03:00 pm
My Stainless Steel black link bracelet that has been on 7 generations of Apple Watch will live on at least one more year. So exciting! IT's an amazing bracelet that I paid way too much for on the series 0 Apple Watch but I've worn it every single day since April of 2015 and only ever had one link fail which was easily replaced with the ones that came in the giant Series 0 box.



I was really hoping they'd drop the price by now...still charging $450 for the black bracelet.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThE.MeSsEnGeR Avatar
ThE.MeSsEnGeR
10 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
What intrigues me is how with each iteration of devices (iPhone, iPad and Watch), the screen real estate gets slightly larger and larger, we notice the difference and move on. But a few years later, looking back at the original first gens, the screens look so outdated and clumsy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jmpage2 Avatar
jmpage2
22 minutes ago at 02:53 pm
Nearly every rumored enhancement to the Apple Watch has turned out to be false.

No flat edge case.
No longer battery life.
No lower profile digital crown.

Pretty much a nothing burger. I might still end up having to get one since the battery life on my Series 4 has gotten pretty bad.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jmpage2 Avatar
jmpage2
25 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
Ya know, my hair not really being blown back with this supposed "redesign".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
24 minutes ago at 02:51 pm
Was expecting flat edged design. Very suprised that this did not come true. Support for existing watch bands is a great relief.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Metrosey Avatar
Metrosey
23 minutes ago at 02:52 pm

Ya know, my hair not really being blown back with this supposed "redesign".
You aren’t Full Screen Ahead with the redesign?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
