iPhone 13 Models Are Heavier and Thicker Than iPhone 12 Models

Apple's iPhone 13 models are nearly identical in design to the iPhone 12 models, but there are some slight differences in weight and thickness.



All of the ‌iPhone 13‌ models are heavier than their ‌iPhone 12‌ counterparts, likely due to the larger batteries that are inside and the thickness increase. Weight comparisons are below.

‌iPhone 13‌ mini - 141 grams vs. 135 grams

‌iPhone 13‌ - 174 grams vs. 164 grams

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro - 204 grams vs. 189 grams

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max - 240 grams vs. 228 grams

The ‌iPhone 13‌ models are a bit thicker than the iPhone 12 Pro models, which is in line with what we were expecting from rumors. All of the ‌iPhone 13‌ models are 7.65mm thick, up from 7.4mm for the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup.

Height and width of the new models are the same compared to the ‌iPhone 12‌, but the change in thickness and the new design for the cameras for some models will mean the iPhone 12 cases likely won't fit ‌iPhone 13‌ models.