iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro Discontinued, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE Still Available

With the launch of the new iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, Apple has refined its iPhone lineup and has discontinued the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 Pro.



The iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE are still around as lower-cost options, with all models getting a price drop. Apple's full lineup continues to be priced starting at $399:

‌iPhone SE‌ - $399

‌iPhone 11‌ - $499

iPhone 12 mini - $599

‌iPhone 12‌ - $699

‌iPhone 13‌ mini - $699

‌iPhone 13‌ - $799

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro - $999

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max - $1099

The ‌iPhone 13‌ models feature 128GB of starting storage, which is up from 64GB, with no increase in the price. The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and Pro Max can be ordered with up to 1TB storage. The new iPhones will be available for preorder this Friday and will officially launch on September 24.