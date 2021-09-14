Goodbye 64GB: iPhone 13 Lineup Starts at $699 With 128GB of Storage

Apple today announced that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini start with 128GB of storage, which is double the base capacity of 64GB offered for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.



The storage capacities available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini now include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Pricing continues to start at $699 for the iPhone 13 mini and at $799 for the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have several new features, including a smaller notch, a faster A15 Bionic chip, and more.