Refurbished Apple TV 4K With Redesigned Siri Remote Now Available, Pricing Starts at $149

Apple today began selling certified refurbished models of the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD with the redesigned Siri Remote for the first time in the United States, Canada, and many European countries, with prices discounted by around 15% as usual.



In the United States, for example, a refurbished Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage and the redesigned Siri Remote is priced at $149, compared to $179 brand new. Or, customers can bump up to a refurbished 64GB Apple TV 4K for $169, compared to $199 brand new. Apple is also offering refurbished Apple TV HD models with the redesigned Siri Remote.

Apple says all of its refurbished products are thoroughly cleaned, inspected, and guaranteed to be fully functional, and in many cases, Apple's refurbished products are virtually indistinguishable from brand new products.

The new Apple TV 4K with the redesigned Siri Remote debuted in April, with other key features including Wi-Fi 6 and HDMI 2.1.

(Thanks, John Kimmel!)