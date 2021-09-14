Apple Letting Customers 'Get Ready' for iPhone 13 Launch With Pre-Order Setup

Following the announcement of the iPhone 13 mini, ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, Apple is allowing customers to get ready for pre-orders, which are set to take place on Friday, September 17 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



Existing and new iPhone Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the iPhone or Apple's website to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase a new ‌iPhone‌, including checking upgrade eligibility, securing credit lines, and confirming other necessary information.

Those who are not members of the ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program can also select their preferred ‌iPhone‌, confirm their status with their carrier, add accessories, choose an AppleCare+ plan, and add a preferred payment method to prepare for the ‌iPhone‌ launch. Both payment in full and other payment options are supported.

With this setup process, all customers who go through the "Get Ready" steps will be able to pre-order their devices with the tap of a button on launch day.

Apple has always had the pre-approval process for ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program customers, but the new streamlined pre-order preparation for other customers appears to be a new addition.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ models are priced starting at $699, while the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro models are priced starting at $999. Pre-orders begin on Friday, September 17 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.