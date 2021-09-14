Apple Watch Series 7 Features Exclusive Watch Faces Including Modular Max, World Timer, Continuum, and More

Coinciding with the new Apple Watch Series 7 debut, Apple has unveiled some new watch faces that will be exclusive to the new model.



Amongst the new faces are Modular Max, World Timer, Contour Face, and Nike Bounce, the latter of which is exclusive to the Series 7 Nike edition.



The Modular Max displays the digital time alongside a single complication, and includes longer complications that display across the screen below, which can show information like the day of the week, outside temperature, heart rate, activity, or quick access to an app.



The Continuum watch face shows the flow of time around the edges and the current hour, while the World Timer lets users see all 24 time zones simultaneously, thanks to an external dial that shows the time zones and an inner dial that shows the time in each location.



The new Nike Bounce watch face dynamically animates with a tap of the screen, a scroll of the Digital Crown, or a move of the wrist. Apple says it pairs well with the refreshed Nike Sport Loop, which features the Nike Swoosh and logo text incorporated into the weave of the band. Meanwhile, the Hermes version has numbers that change hour by hour.



‌Apple says that the price of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌‌ starts at $399 and the new model will be available later this fall. For more on the Series 7 model, check out Apple's original announcement.