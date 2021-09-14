Apple Watch Series 7 Features Exclusive Watch Faces Including Modular Max, World Timer, Continuum, and More

by

Coinciding with the new Apple Watch Series 7 debut, Apple has unveiled some new watch faces that will be exclusive to the new model.

Apple watch series7 lineup 01 09142021
Amongst the new faces are Modular Max, World Timer, Contour Face, and Nike Bounce, the latter of which is exclusive to the Series 7 Nike edition.

E QzclIUcAQgCCC
The Modular Max displays the digital time alongside a single complication, and includes longer complications that display across the screen below, which can show information like the day of the week, outside temperature, heart rate, activity, or quick access to an app.

E QzbKQVQAMzkIc
The Continuum watch face shows the flow of time around the edges and the current hour, while the World Timer lets users see all 24 time zones simultaneously, thanks to an external dial that shows the time zones and an inner dial that shows the time in each location.

Apple watch series7 nike 02 09142021 carousel
The new Nike Bounce watch face dynamically animates with a tap of the screen, a scroll of the Digital Crown, or a move of the wrist. Apple says it pairs well with the refreshed Nike Sport Loop, which features the Nike Swoosh and logo text incorporated into the weave of the band. Meanwhile, the Hermes version has numbers that change hour by hour.

E QzlNpXsAAg EF
‌Apple says that the price of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌‌ starts at $399 and the new model will be available later this fall. For more on the Series 7 model, check out Apple's original announcement.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 6
Tag: September 2021 Apple Event
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

Belvoire Avatar
Belvoire
1 hour ago at 12:31 pm
Really disappointing …
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fel10 Avatar
fel10
1 hour ago at 12:37 pm
The bigger screen is nice and the new faces are cute, but worth the upgrade from a 6?



Attachment Image
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
davidako Avatar
davidako
1 hour ago at 12:32 pm
Exclusive software features is even worse than no exclusive features at all.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jclardy Avatar
jclardy
1 hour ago at 12:36 pm
The most personal Apple device, where you can wear the same watchface design we shipped 5 years ago.

I like the green. But these new faces are terrible.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GadgetBen Avatar
GadgetBen
1 hour ago at 12:39 pm
Not worth an upgrade. Prosser probably gone into hiding, or should do.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
1 hour ago at 12:32 pm
More screen is always welcome. To me
It looks like a good upgrade.



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Flat

Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Several New Faces to Take Advantage of Display With 16% More Pixels

Thursday September 2, 2021 1:02 pm PDT by
Apple is developing several new watch face options that will take advantage of the larger screen size of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, reports Bloomberg. The Apple Watch Series 7 models will come in 41mm and 45mm body sizes, up from the current 40mm and 44mm sizes. For the 45mm model, the screen will measure in at 1.9 inches diagonally, up from 1.78 inches, and it will have a...
Read Full Article92 comments
apple watch series 6 faces

Apple Watch Series 7 Expected to Feature New Watch Faces to Take Advantage of Larger Displays

Sunday August 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Along with an increase in size for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, which is rumored to feature larger 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple plans to include new watch faces that take advantage of the larger displays. In the latest publication of his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has put his weight behind recent rumors suggesting that thanks to smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, ...
Read Full Article126 comments
apple 2021 braided solo loop pride edition

Apple Announces Pride Edition Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop and Nike Sport Loop

Monday May 17, 2021 6:12 am PDT by
Apple has today announced a "Pride Edition" Braided Solo Loop and Nike Sport Loop Apple Watch band, alongside a new Pride watch face. The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop weaves together the original rainbow colors with those from various Pride flags. Like the other Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch bands, the strap features stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicone threads, designed for ...
Read Full Article117 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

Apple Watch Series 7 Major Redesign Revealed

Friday August 27, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
A major redesign appears to be in store for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, based on recent reports. According to renders from 91mobiles that were reportedly obtained from supply chain sources, the Apple Watch Series 7 will offer a new design that mirrors the squared-off edges of the iPhone 12 lineup, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and 24-inch iMac. The Series 7 will also apparently be 1.7mm...
Read Full Article
pride band app clip

Apple's New Pride Bands Include App Clip on Packaging for Quick Access to Matching Watch Face

Monday May 17, 2021 9:53 am PDT by
Apple today released new Pride Edition versions of the Braided Solo Loop and Nike Sport Loop for the Apple Watch, while a matching Pride Woven watch face will be available in a future software update (likely watchOS 7.5, which is currently in beta). One interesting tidbit shared in the announcement is that, for the first time, Apple will be including a scannable App Clip code on the...
Read Full Article19 comments
WhiteBand Watchface Streak native 1600

Nike Run Club Update Brings a New Modular Watch Face, 'Twilight Mode,' and 'Streaks'

Friday September 18, 2020 6:31 am PDT by
Nike has today announced a number of software updates to the Apple Watch Nike and the Nike Run Club app for the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Nike now includes a new, exclusive modular sport watch face. Designed to offer multiple complications, the new face includes a quick-start button, total monthly miles, and "Guided Runs" with updated content and artwork. The latest watch face also...
Read Full Article46 comments
world timer watch face

Unreleased 'World Timer' Watch Face Featured in WWDC Session

Tuesday June 8, 2021 4:35 pm PDT by
Apple's watchOS 8 updates often come with new watch faces, but this year, Apple only announced a single watch face for Portrait Mode photos. There may be another in the works, however, as an unreleased "World Timer" watch face was spotted in a UIKit developer session. There were no details provided on this watch face, and it was accidentally pictured in a slide with multiple other iPhone...
Read Full Article57 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Flat

Apple Watch Series 7 Production Will Reportedly Ramp Up at End of September, New MacBook Pros Expected Later in Fall

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:26 am PDT by
Following a report earlier this week from Nikkei Asia that claimed volume production of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models had been delayed due to manufacturing challenges, a new report has offered a more specific timeframe. According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report, suppliers are scheduled to ramp up Apple Watch Series 7 production starting at the end of September. That...
Read Full Article39 comments
apple watch braided pride band 2021

Reminder: New Apple Watch Pride Bands Available at Apple Stores Starting Today

Tuesday May 25, 2021 6:20 am PDT by
Last week, Apple introduced two new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands. In addition to online orders through Apple.com, the new bands are also available to purchase at physical Apple Store locations starting today. Priced at $99, the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop weaves together the original rainbow colors with those drawn from various Pride flags, according to Apple. For $49, the Pride...
Read Full Article75 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

What to Expect From the Apple Watch Series 7

Friday August 27, 2021 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in just a few weeks is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside new iPhone 13 models, and it's looking like this could be one of the most exciting design updates we've had to the Apple Watch in a few years. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're not expecting new health features this year, and if there are new health sensors, Apple has kept them...
Read Full Article113 comments