Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2020 in 13 Minutes

Today's digital WWDC keynote event was jam packed with announcements, with Apple debuting iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and, most notably, its work on custom-designed chips that will be used in Macs in the future.

For those that didn't have a chance to watch the keynote event and don't want to spend two hours listening to all of the announcements, we've condensed everything Apple announced into 13 minutes, providing a quick recap of everything notable.

In addition to our video, we've also rounded up all of our coverage of Apple's announcements to give you a complete review of everything new that's worth knowing about.

‌iOS 14‌

‌iPadOS‌ 14

‌macOS Big Sur‌

watchOS 7

tvOS 14

Apple Silicon Chips

Other Announcements

Rewatch the Keynote

For those of you who do want to rewatch the entire keynote, a replay is available in the Apple TV app, on Apple's Events website, in the Apple Developer app, and on YouTube.

