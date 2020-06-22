List of Macs Compatible With macOS Big Sur

Apple today previewed macOS Big Sur with redesigned interfaces such as the Dock and Notification Center, the addition of a Control Center, several improvements to core apps like Safari and Messages, and much more.



macOS Big Sur is available in beta for registered Apple developers starting today, with a public beta to follow next month. The free software update will be released to all users with a compatible Mac in the fall, according to Apple.

Macs compatible with macOS Big Sur:

2015 and later MacBook

2013 and later MacBook Air

Late 2013 and later MacBook Pro

2014 and later iMac

2017 and later iMac Pro

2014 and later Mac mini

2013 and later Mac Pro

Accordingly, the following models capable of running macOS Catalina will not be able to be upgraded to macOS Big Sur: