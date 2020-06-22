List of Macs Compatible With macOS Big Sur
Apple today previewed macOS Big Sur with redesigned interfaces such as the Dock and Notification Center, the addition of a Control Center, several improvements to core apps like Safari and Messages, and much more.
macOS Big Sur is available in beta for registered Apple developers starting today, with a public beta to follow next month. The free software update will be released to all users with a compatible Mac in the fall, according to Apple.
Macs compatible with macOS Big Sur:
- 2015 and later MacBook
- 2013 and later MacBook Air
- Late 2013 and later MacBook Pro
- 2014 and later iMac
- 2017 and later iMac Pro
- 2014 and later Mac mini
- 2013 and later Mac Pro
Accordingly, the following models capable of running macOS Catalina will not be able to be upgraded to macOS Big Sur:
- 2012 and Early 2013 MacBook Pro
- 2012 MacBook Air
- 2012 and 2013 iMac
- 2012 Mac mini
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Fixed that. It's a long day for us! :D
There is no 2013 Mac mini.