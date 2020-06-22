iOS 14 Updates Siri With Subtle Design That Doesn't Take Up Entire Screen

Apple today announced iOS 14 at WWDC, and during the keynote it focused on new updates coming to its smart assistant Siri. This includes a subtle design so that ‌Siri‌ doesn't take over the entire iOS screen.



You can now also ask ‌Siri‌ to send an audio message, and ‌Siri‌ is expanding translation to support a number of new languages. This ties into Apple's new "Translate" app, which can translate in real-time between any of 11 supported languages.