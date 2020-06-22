Phone Calls Will Finally Stop Taking Up the Entire Screen in iOS 14

Top Stories
First Arm-Based Macs to Be 13-Inch MacBook Pro and Redesigned iMac, Launches Coming in Late 2020 or Early 2021
Apple plans to introduce its Arm-based custom designed chips for Macs at WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today, agreeing with an earlier report from Bloomberg. Kuo says that the first Mac models to adopt Arm-based chips will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with a redesigned form factor, with Apple planning to launch the new models in the in fourth...
See How the Apple Watch Ejects Water in Slow Motion
The Apple Watch, which can be worn while swimming and doing other water-based activities, has a neat feature that's designed to use the speakers to eject water, protecting the internal components. The Slow Mo Guys, known for science and technology-related videos that take advantage of slow-motion cameras, today took a look at how the Apple Watch water ejecting feature works, featuring it up...
Apple Again Closing Some Stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina Due to Coronavirus Spikes
As coronavirus outbreaks spike in some areas of the United States, Apple is planning to close retail stores located in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina, according to Bloomberg. Apple began reopening stores in the United States in May, and as of this week, 154 of the company's 271 stores had been reopened. Coronavirus cases are climbing in some places in the U.S., however, ...
Multiple Leaks Suggest No New Hardware at WWDC
Apple has scrapped plans to reveal any new hardware at WWDC tomorrow, according to leakers Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach who shared the information on Twitter. While WWDC is usually a software-driven event, until now leaks had strongly suggested the announcement of new hardware, particularly a redesigned iMac with iPad Pro design language. Other rumored hardware announcements were AirTags,...
iPhone 12 Dummy Unit Images Feature iPad Pro-Style Design
Leaker Sonny Dickson has today shared several images depicting what he claims are dummy units of Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Images of iPhone dummy units usually appear every year, just a few months ahead of Apple's usual September-October launch timeframe. They are usually based on CAD schematics sourced from the Chinese supply chain, much like the molds leaked last week. Such...
Phil Schiller: Apple Will Not Change Decision on 'Hey' Email App, No App Store Rule Updates Imminent
Apple is not planning to change its App Store rules to accommodate the "Hey" email app that's at the center of a major discussion about Apple's App Store fees and rules, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller told TechCrunch this afternoon. Schiller says that there are "many things" that Hey's developers could do to make the app work within the existing App Store rules, and Apple would "love...
Top Stories: What to Expect at WWDC, Back to School Promotion, 16" MacBook Pro Gets Faster Graphics Option
This week was mostly about Apple gearing up for WWDC, but aside from the expected preparations like updating its apps and websites to stream the keynote and other sessions and beefing up other areas to support the first all-digital WWDC, Apple also cleared the decks a bit with a few launches including a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, SSD kits for the Mac Pro, and the...
Bloomberg: Apple's AR/VR Gaming Headset Plans Altered By Internal Divisions
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this morning filed a story detailing the internal divisions at Apple that led it to change the course of its AR and VR headset development. Specifically, the report covers disagreements between former Apple design chief Jony Ive and Mike Rockwell, the executive heading up Apple's secretive 1,000-strong group devoted to VR and AR, regarding fundamental aspects of the...
Disney+ No Longer Offering Free Trials Ahead of 'Hamilton' Premiere
Disney+ is no longer offering seven-day free trials of the streaming service to new subscribers, reports French news site Numerama. A Disney spokesperson suggested the ending of the free trial formed part of an initial investigation into different offers and promotions to best expand the service's user base. "We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to...
Leaker: 'iPhone 12' to Feature Same Notch Size, LiDAR Limited to 6.7-inch Model
YouTube channel creator EverythingApplePro caused a minor Twitter storm this morning by claiming a CAD image of the so-called "iPhone 12" suggests some rumors floated by leakers about Apple's upcoming lineup are off base. iPhone 12 design will likely not be what we thought. Recent iPhone 12 CADs paint a completely different picture. Did Apple pull a fast one on the leak community? pic.twitter.c ...