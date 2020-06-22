Revamped Apple Maps App Expanding to UK, Ireland, and Canada Later This Year

Apple today announced its revamped Maps app will be expanding to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada later this year.

The updated Maps interface features richer landscape details such as roads, parking lots, parks, buildings, airports, and more. To obtain its mapping data, Apple utilizes its own vehicles equipped with LiDAR sensors and cameras.

Apple had been working for over a year to complete the rollout of the new Maps app in United States, which concluded in January with the expansion of Southeast and Central United States.

Aside from this, Apple in iOS 14 is adding guides to places of interest, dedicated cycle routes, and more to the Maps app.