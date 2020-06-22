Guides
Apple Releases First Beta of New watchOS 7 Update to Developers

by

Apple today introduced watchOS 7, the newest version of the watchOS software that's designed to run on the Apple Watch. Following the conclusion of the event, Apple has released the first beta of the watchOS 7 update to developers for testing purposes.


To install the beta, you will need to download the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is in place, the watchOS 7 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update.

To update to the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the ‌iPhone‌. It would be wise to install the beta on a secondary device rather than a primary device as this is an early version of the watchOS software that still has bugs that need to be addressed.

watchOS 7 introduces a new sharing feature that allows your watch faces to be shared with others. Watch faces can be shared through Messages or Mail, discovered through the App Store, or through websites.

There are new Chronograph Pro watch faces, as well as a filters option for the Photos face and rich complications for the X-Large face. Developers can now offer more than one complication per app, and it's easier to change complications on a watch face.

watchOS 7 includes a new Sleep Tracking feature for the first time that uses the ‌Apple Watch‌'s accelerometer to detect micromovements. The feature provides information on how well a person slept, charts sleep quality over time, and offers a Wind Down feature for helping users get ready for bed.

There's also an alarm feature that uses haptic feedback or gentle sounds, as well as a Sleep Mode that turns on Do Not Disturb and automatically darkens the watch screen while you're sleeping.

Along with Sleep Tracking, Apple has added a new feature that tracks hand washing to make sure you're washing your hands for at least 20 seconds. There's a 20-second countdown timer that comes up whenever the ‌Apple Watch‌ detects handwashing motions and sounds. The Health app will also show the frequency and duration of the user's handwashing.

The Activity app is being renamed to Fitness with new workout types like Dance, Core Training, and Cooldown, the Hearing app has been improved to incorporate media, cycling directions are available in Maps, and Siri can do translations right on the ‌Apple Watch‌.

watchOS 7 is only available to developers at the current time, but for the first time this year, Apple also plans to offer a watchOS beta for public beta testers.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
bassanoclapper
18 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
Is iOS 14 beta required?
Avatar
kylew1212
17 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
Am I the only one who wants the fitness app on my iPad so that I can more easily review past workouts? Or ant+ support in the watch..?
Top Stories

First Arm-Based Macs to Be 13-Inch MacBook Pro and Redesigned iMac, Launches Coming in Late 2020 or Early 2021

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Apple plans to introduce its Arm-based custom designed chips for Macs at WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today, agreeing with an earlier report from Bloomberg. Kuo says that the first Mac models to adopt Arm-based chips will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with a redesigned form factor, with Apple planning to launch the new models in the in fourth...
Read Full Article374 comments

See How the Apple Watch Ejects Water in Slow Motion

Thursday June 18, 2020 4:11 pm PDT by
The Apple Watch, which can be worn while swimming and doing other water-based activities, has a neat feature that's designed to use the speakers to eject water, protecting the internal components. The Slow Mo Guys, known for science and technology-related videos that take advantage of slow-motion cameras, today took a look at how the Apple Watch water ejecting feature works, featuring it up...
Read Full Article66 comments

Apple Again Closing Some Stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina Due to Coronavirus Spikes

Friday June 19, 2020 9:28 am PDT by
As coronavirus outbreaks spike in some areas of the United States, Apple is planning to close retail stores located in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina, according to Bloomberg. Apple began reopening stores in the United States in May, and as of this week, 154 of the company's 271 stores had been reopened. Coronavirus cases are climbing in some places in the U.S., however, ...
Read Full Article378 comments

Multiple Leaks Suggest No New Hardware at WWDC

Sunday June 21, 2020 10:46 am PDT by
Apple has scrapped plans to reveal any new hardware at WWDC tomorrow, according to leakers Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach who shared the information on Twitter. While WWDC is usually a software-driven event, until now leaks had strongly suggested the announcement of new hardware, particularly a redesigned iMac with iPad Pro design language. Other rumored hardware announcements were AirTags,...
Read Full Article257 comments

iPhone 12 Dummy Unit Images Feature iPad Pro-Style Design

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:13 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson has today shared several images depicting what he claims are dummy units of Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Images of iPhone dummy units usually appear every year, just a few months ahead of Apple's usual September-October launch timeframe. They are usually based on CAD schematics sourced from the Chinese supply chain, much like the molds leaked last week. Such...
Read Full Article80 comments

Phil Schiller: Apple Will Not Change Decision on 'Hey' Email App, No App Store Rule Updates Imminent

Thursday June 18, 2020 2:29 pm PDT by
Apple is not planning to change its App Store rules to accommodate the "Hey" email app that's at the center of a major discussion about Apple's App Store fees and rules, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller told TechCrunch this afternoon. Schiller says that there are "many things" that Hey's developers could do to make the app work within the existing App Store rules, and Apple would "love...
Read Full Article526 comments

Top Stories: What to Expect at WWDC, Back to School Promotion, 16" MacBook Pro Gets Faster Graphics Option

Saturday June 20, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
This week was mostly about Apple gearing up for WWDC, but aside from the expected preparations like updating its apps and websites to stream the keynote and other sessions and beefing up other areas to support the first all-digital WWDC, Apple also cleared the decks a bit with a few launches including a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, SSD kits for the Mac Pro, and the...
Read Full Article43 comments

Bloomberg: Apple's AR/VR Gaming Headset Plans Altered By Internal Divisions

Friday June 19, 2020 3:41 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this morning filed a story detailing the internal divisions at Apple that led it to change the course of its AR and VR headset development. Specifically, the report covers disagreements between former Apple design chief Jony Ive and Mike Rockwell, the executive heading up Apple's secretive 1,000-strong group devoted to VR and AR, regarding fundamental aspects of the...
Read Full Article157 comments

Disney+ No Longer Offering Free Trials Ahead of 'Hamilton' Premiere

Saturday June 20, 2020 2:50 am PDT by
Disney+ is no longer offering seven-day free trials of the streaming service to new subscribers, reports French news site Numerama. A Disney spokesperson suggested the ending of the free trial formed part of an initial investigation into different offers and promotions to best expand the service's user base. "We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to...
Read Full Article102 comments

Leaker: 'iPhone 12' to Feature Same Notch Size, LiDAR Limited to 6.7-inch Model

Thursday June 18, 2020 2:44 am PDT by
YouTube channel creator EverythingApplePro caused a minor Twitter storm this morning by claiming a CAD image of the so-called "iPhone 12" suggests some rumors floated by leakers about Apple's upcoming lineup are off base. iPhone 12 design will likely not be what we thought. Recent iPhone 12 CADs paint a completely different picture. Did Apple pull a fast one on the leak community? pic.twitter.c ...
Read Full Article121 comments