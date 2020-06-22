Find My App Gaining Support for Third-Party Products

Apple today debuted iOS and iPadOS 14, and though not mentioned on stage, the company is quietly introducing a new Find My Network Accessory Program.



The new accessory program will allow third-party products and accessories to work with the ‌Find My‌ app, letting users track items directly on their Apple devices using the ‌Find My‌ app.

‌Find My‌ will add support for finding third-party products and accessories with the new ‌Find My‌ network accessory program. This will allow customers to use the ‌Find My‌ app to locate other important items in their lives, in addition to their Apple devices. User privacy remains central to the ‌Find My‌ network with end-to-end encryption built in. A draft specification is available for accessory makers and product manufacturers starting today.

Apple is making a draft specification available for accessory makers and product manufacturers that's available as of today.

It's not clear what this means for Apple's own AirTag product that's in the works, but this could be a way for Apple to level the playing field to avoid giving AirTags an unfair advantage.