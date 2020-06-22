Emoji Search Finally Coming to iOS in iOS 14

The iOS and iPadOS 14 updates that were introduced this morning will include a hidden feature that Apple didn't have time to mention - emoji search.



In iOS 14, the Mac emoji search option that lets you find an appropriate emoji using a keyword will be coming to iOS.

A new search field for the emoji keyboard lets you search for the perfect emoji. Enter a commonly used word or phrase such as "heart" or "smiley face" and you will be presented with the corresponding emoji to choose from.

An emoji search option is something that iOS users have been wanting for years, as it gets harder and harder to find the appropriate emoji with each of the new emoji added to iOS every year.