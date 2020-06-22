iOS 14 Compatible With iPhone 6s and 6s Plus and Later

Apple's new iOS 14 operating system is compatible with many older iPhones, including the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, and the iPhone 6s Plus, meaning the new update works with iPhones that are five years old and newer.



Apple's list of compatible devices confirms that ‌iOS 14‌ is compatible with all of these iPhones:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

‌- iPhone XS‌ Max

iPhone XR

‌iPhone‌ X

‌iPhone‌ 8 and ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus

‌iPhone‌ 7 and 7 Plus

‌iPhone SE‌

‌iPhone‌ 6s and 6s Plus

iPod touch (7th-generation)

The new version of iPadOS is also compatible with a wide range of older devices:

All ‌iPad‌ Pros

iPad‌ (7th generation)

iPad‌ (6th generation)

‌- iPad‌ (5th generation)

‌- ‌iPad‌ mini 5

‌- ‌iPad‌ mini 4

‌- iPad Air (3rd generation)

‌- ‌iPad‌ Air 2

iOS and iPadOS 14 will be limited to registered developers at launch, but Apple plans to make a public beta available later this summer. iOS and iPadOS 14 will launch to the public in the fall.