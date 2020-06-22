iOS 14 Compatible With iPhone 6s and 6s Plus and Later
Apple's new iOS 14 operating system is compatible with many older iPhones, including the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, and the iPhone 6s Plus, meaning the new update works with iPhones that are five years old and newer.
Apple's list of compatible devices confirms that iOS 14 is compatible with all of these iPhones:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s and 6s Plus
- iPod touch (7th-generation)
The new version of iPadOS is also compatible with a wide range of older devices:
- All iPad Pros
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini 5
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
iOS and iPadOS 14 will be limited to registered developers at launch, but Apple plans to make a public beta available later this summer. iOS and iPadOS 14 will launch to the public in the fall.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
So if there's anyone out there who uses "planned obsolescence" and "Apple" in the same sentence one more time: iOS 14 is your answer!
When iOS 14 will launch, the 6S will be a 5 year old phone, it was launched in the same year as the Samsung Galaxy S6, that phone is stuck on Android 7.1.
Its seriously fantastic news for older generation users, like my parents, who dont buy new devices like us. They can benefit so much with new features, without spending money on new devices.
Being serious are any Android devices from the 6S time still getting updates? I havent stayed completly up to speed with them. This is amazing for people who hold phones for the long term.
