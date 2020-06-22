iOS 14 Includes Picture-in-Picture Mode for iPhone

Apple today during its WWDC keynote unveiled iOS 14, which includes a Picture in Picture mode for viewing video within a moveable frame while doing other things on your iPhone.



With Picture in Picture support, ‌iPhone‌ users can now watch TV shows and movies while navigating elsewhere on their device.

The implementation is similar to Picture in Picture on iPad. Users can be swiped to the side and the audio will keep playing while the video remains hidden.