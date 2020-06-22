macOS Big Sur is Version 11.0
During its WWDC keynote, Apple revealed that macOS Big Sur will be version 11.0. This marks the end of macOS 10, which spanned from version 10.0 or Cheetah in 2001 to version 10.15 or Catalina in 2019.
During its WWDC keynote, Apple revealed that macOS Big Sur will be version 11.0. This marks the end of macOS 10, which spanned from version 10.0 or Cheetah in 2001 to version 10.15 or Catalina in 2019.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
But these go up to 11.
So many picturesque places in North America!