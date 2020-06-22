tvOS 14 Brings Apple TV Support for AirPods Audio Sharing and Watching YouTube Videos in 4K

tvOS 14, which Apple introduced briefly on stage while previewing HomeKit features, is bringing a few major new feature updates to the Apple TV.



For ‌Apple TV‌ 4K users, with tvOS 14, you'll finally be able to watch YouTube videos in 4K resolution, something that has not been previously possible. The ‌Apple TV‌ has not supported the 4K video codec that YouTube uses, limiting viewing to 1080p.

As noted by The Verge, the Apple TV 4K website highlights new additions to tvOS, with a mention of the 4K YouTube feature.

Apple is also bringing Audio Sharing for AirPods to the ‌Apple TV‌, which means two sets of ‌AirPods‌ can be connected to an ‌Apple TV‌ 4K at the same time. This will let multiple users watch movies and TV shows without disturbing others in the room.

Other new features include picture in picture support, an option to view ‌HomeKit‌ video feeds, multiuser support for gaming, and the option to use additional controllers like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller.