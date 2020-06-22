Apple Shares Teaser for Upcoming Apple TV+ Series 'Foundation'

Apple today during its WWDC keynote shared a trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Foundation," a sci-fi series that's based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, and the company has now shared a longer teaser on its ‌Apple TV‌ YouTube channel.

Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The show will be produced by Skydance Television and is set to debut on ‌Apple TV‌+ in 2021.

"Foundation" will join other ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ shows like "The Morning Show," "Little America," "See," "For All Mankind," "Defending Jacob," and more. A full list of ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ shows both released and in the works are available in our Apple TV+ content guide.