Apple Shares Teaser for Upcoming Apple TV+ Series 'Foundation'
Apple today during its WWDC keynote shared a trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Foundation," a sci-fi series that's based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, and the company has now shared a longer teaser on its Apple TV YouTube channel.
The show will be produced by Skydance Television and is set to debut on Apple TV+ in 2021.
Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
"Foundation" will join other Apple TV+ shows like "The Morning Show," "Little America," "See," "For All Mankind," "Defending Jacob," and more. A full list of Apple TV+ shows both released and in the works are available in our Apple TV+ content guide.
The books can be read by a 10yo and a 99yo alike. Asimov's greatness resides in how his texts flow, you never feel that there is an unnecessary word. Anything that your imagination can imagine while reading his Foundation series (or the Robot series) will work wonders.
Anyone else think it had a slight kid’s show vibe? Dunno if it was the bright coloured clothes, or the focus on the main child character, or something else. Anyone know what the books are like?
Well, we don't know what will happen between now and 30,000+ years from now. Anything could happen, including the loss of distributed knowledge through electronic means. Or, as it happens in the universe of Frank Herbert's Dune, you might even have a future in which travel in space happens but without any electronics.
there's no concept that knowledge could be preserved or disseminated in any form other than a physical book.
Ya what??? Foundation was based on a fall of Rome analogy, with the creation of the science “psychohistory” which essentially predicted the future in general to reduce the fall and help the rise, with all the expected trimmings of people trying to scupper and support these plans. It could be adapted, though some elements do get very Basil Exposition-y, with the better stories IMHO being the more dynamic ones.
The Foundation novels are interesting, and they certainly had a big impact on science fiction as a genre, but they seem totally un-adaptable to me. Not only that, they didn't age very well. Many of Asimov's predictions seem insanely bad now. He had no idea the internet was coming (of course), but the books revolve around a bunch of scientists making an encyclopedic book containing all of mankind's knowledge. All of these people are male, and all are scientists (arts have no place in an encyclopedia I guess?), and further, there's no concept that knowledge could be preserved or disseminated in any form other than a physical book. The total lack of women in the novels, the shortsightedness of his future predictions, the silliness and naivety of psychohistory as a concept, all make these books hard to read in retrospect.
All this to say that any successful TV adaptation will have to dramatically alter the novels in order to make them interesting and relevant for modern audiences.