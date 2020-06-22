iOS 14 Lets Developers Make Subscriptions Available for Family Sharing

In iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur, developers are able to make subscriptions available for all members of a Family Sharing group for the first time, which will let multiple users take advantage of subscription offerings.



In prior versions of iOS, if one member of a family purchased an app that included a subscription benefit, there was no built-in way for those features to be shared with other family members.

Apple says that App Store search is also being improved with spell check enhancements and editorial collections in search results.

Apple Arcade is gaining a new feature that will let you see what games are popular with Game Center friends, as well as support for Continue Playing, an option that saves progress in games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple is redesigning Game Center to make it easier to discover and experience games with friends. Features like achievements, leaderboards, and profile will be available right in the ‌App Store‌ and in games that support Game Center.