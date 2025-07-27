Tipster: iPhone 17 Pro to Feature 8x Zoom, Pro Camera App, and More
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features, according to an anonymous tipster who contacted MacRumors today.
The tipster claimed to be familiar with an iPhone 17 Pro commercial that is allegedly being produced by Slovenian company Division Film. Apple is listed as one of Division Film's clients on its website, but MacRumors has not independently confirmed any of the information shared by the tipster, so skepticism is obviously warranted for now.
The tipster revealed three alleged iPhone 17 Pro features that have not been rumored previously:
- An upgraded Telephoto lens with up to 8× optical zoom, compared to up to 5× optical zoom on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The lens can apparently move, allowing for continuous optical zoom at various focal lengths.
-
- An all-new pro camera app from Apple for both photos and videos. This app would compete with the likes of Halide, Kino, and Filmic Pro. It is unclear if the app would be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro models.
- An additional Camera Control button on the top edge of the devices, for quickly accessing the camera and related settings. This would complement the Camera Control button on the bottom-right edge of all iPhone 16 models.
For the pro camera app, the tipster warned there is a chance Apple is planning a major update to its existing Final Cut Camera app instead of an all-new app.
The tipster also said that rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro having a new copper-like color option and a centered Apple logo are apparently true.
iPhone 17 Pro models are widely expected to feature a redesigned rear camera system, so it would be a fitting year for Apple to have some big camera-related upgrades planned. The devices are expected to have three 48-megapixel rear cameras.
In February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was planning to emphasize the iPhone 17 Pro's improved video recording capabilities.
Here is what he said about that:
In past years, Apple has focused more heavily on the camera's photo-taking abilities. This year it will stress improvements to video recording. One of the goals for 2025's iPhone line is to get the vlogging community and other video creators to move away from standalone cameras and use the iPhone for even more of their work. Look for Apple to more heavily than ever tout these video recording capabilities when the new iPhones debut in September.
In addition, Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser said the Camera app on the iPhone 17 Pro models will let users record video with the front and rear cameras simultaneously.
As we mentioned above, these rumors should be treated with skepticism for now, since they were shared by an anonymous tipster with no proven track record. If other sources confirm or deny these rumors, we will be sure to update this article accordingly.
