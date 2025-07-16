iPhone 17 Pro Might Get Scratch Resistant Anti-Reflective Display After All

Apple has addressed yield issues with the scratch resistant anti-reflective display layer that it wants to use for some iPhone 17 models, and now it looks like the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max might feature the upgraded technology.



A reliable source that spoke to MacRumors said Apple suppliers have been able to achieve a high enough yield on the anti-reflective glass to support mass production. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and Pro Max will get the new display technology, but it won't be coming to the ‌iPhone 17‌ or the iPhone 17 Air.

For context, we first heard rumors about the anti-reflective display layer in 2024. It's supposedly more scratch resistant than the current Ceramic Shield, so the ‌iPhone 17‌ models that use it may be able to better hold up to wear and tear.

Earlier this year, Apple was having problems with scaling the display coating process, and it seemed like the feature was going to be canceled as a result. Adding the anti-reflective layer was too laborious, and it was slowing down production. The process has since been improved, and the new display is once again a possibility.

Current iPhone models have a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating and the Ceramic Shield, but Apple hasn't focused on anti-reflectivity for the ‌iPhone‌ display like it has for iPad and Mac displays.

Samsung's latest smartphones feature Gorilla Glass Armor, a technology that cuts down on reflections by up to 75 percent and improves contrast in bright lighting conditions. Apple could introduce similar functionality to keep up with the improvements that Samsung has debuted.