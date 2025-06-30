Apple Planning to Change iPhone 17 Pro's Logo Placement

Apple may reposition the Apple logo on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro for the first time in six years, according to a new leak that points to the redesigned top camera system potentially requiring the visual shift.

The claim originates from the leaker known as "Majin Bu," who posted an image and description of the alleged change on social media and their personal blog. According to Bu, the Apple logo will move to be noticeably lower on the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, closer to the bottom-center of the device's rear. The shift is apparently necessitated by the new, full-width camera bar that is expected to span the entire width of the back of the device. The camera design is as a significant departure from the current module layout, with both the flash and LiDAR scanner moving to the right edge of the device.

This is the first report to link the anticipated top camera redesign with a repositioning of the Apple logo, but the change could make sense. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ is expected to move to a new aluminum frame that encompasses almost the entire rear, with a cutout for a glass squircle below the full-width aluminum camera bump to enable wireless charging. As a result, it could make sense for the Apple logo to be centered within that glass cutout.

However, moving the Apple logo could cause some amount of confusion among users or require changes to the way MagSafe-compatible accessories are designed. This is because since its introduction with the iPhone 12, the Apple logo has indicated where users should align MagSafe accessories, with the magnets embedded beneath the center of the back panel around the logo.

Majin Bu added that a company which makes accessories for Apple devices has begun adapting their case production based on this new logo placement. In one image shared on his website, Majin Bu shows a transparent case with a break in the circular ‌MagSafe‌ ring to expose the repositioned Apple logo. This suggests that Apple may not be altering the internal placement of the ‌MagSafe‌ magnet array, which would otherwise require extensive changes to a broad range of accessories. Accessory manufacturers are said to be watching the situation closely.

Leaker Sonny Dickson has since corroborated the rumor with digital schematics, suggesting that iPhone 17 accessories will move to a new design with a break in the circular ‌MagSafe‌ ring to expose the repositioned Apple logo:

Apple has made notable changes to the placement and styling of the rear logo in the past. From the original ‌iPhone‌ through the ‌iPhone‌ X, the logo was placed higher up on the back, and a small "‌iPhone‌" inscription appeared toward the bottom. With the ‌iPhone‌ 11 lineup, Apple removed the "‌iPhone‌" wordmark entirely and centered the Apple logo on the rear for visual balance with the new square camera bump. This layout has remained consistent across all subsequent models, including the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌.

