iPhone 17 Pro's Rumored 8x Zoom Could Explain Larger Camera Bump

A few days ago, it was rumored that the iPhone 17 Pro models will offer up to 8× optical zoom, and this could explain why the devices are expected to have significantly larger rear camera bumps compared to previous models.



Specifically, it was rumored that the Telephoto lens in the iPhone 17 Pro models will be able to move, allowing for multiple focal lengths. As a result, the tipster claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro models will let you switch between 5× and 8× optical zoom, without tricks like sensor cropping. A moving Telephoto lens would require more parts and internal space, which could explain why the camera bump is expected to increase in size this year.

On the iPhone 16 Pro models, the Telephoto lens has a fixed focal length of 120mm, and it offers a single 5× optical zoom option. Apple says the device also has a 2× optical zoom option, but that uses the main rear camera with sensor cropping, which in simple terms is a technique that effectively zooms in on the center of a larger photo.

Of the three rear camera lenses on the iPhone 16 Pro models, the Telephoto lens is the one that is furthest to the right, so the parts that would allow the lens to move on the iPhone 17 Pro models could be housed inside the middle of the camera bump, in the area between the lenses and the LED flash/rear microphone/LiDAR Scanner.

For now, this is only speculation about a rumor. We should find out what Apple has officially planned in just about six weeks from now.