Apple iPhone 17 Event Set for September 9, German Sources Claim

Apple's iPhone 17 event this year appears to be scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, according to internal information from German mobile phone providers, as reported by iphone-ticker.de.



The timing lines up with a recent prediction by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who suggested Apple would hold its iPhone 17 announcement during the week of September 8. Gurman identified September 9 or 10 as the most probable dates, making the German carriers' claim all the more likely.

Following Apple's traditional pattern, iPhone 17 pre-orders would begin on the Friday immediately following the announcement, which would be September 12. The new devices would then likely reach customers and retail stores on Friday, September 19. The launch would cover major markets including the United States, China, Europe, and Japan.

This year's event is expected to see the announcement of the ‌iPhone 17‌, iPhone 17 Air (replacing the Plus model), iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max. Apple's new flagship smartphone lineup is also likely to be accompanied by announcements for Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and potentially AirPods Pro 3.

Apple typically sends press invitations one week before major events, meaning confirmation could arrive as early as Tuesday, September 2.