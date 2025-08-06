Will iPhone 17 Pro Start at 256GB Storage?

by

The iPhone 17 Pro could start with 256GB of storage as part of a $50 price increase across the lineup this year, a Weibo leaker has suggested.

iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1
In a new post, the leaker known as "Instant Digital" reiterated rumors that the iPhone 17 lineup will be announced on Tuesday, September 9 with a $50 price hike across the board, and pondered whether the increase could come hand-in-hand with a storage bump.

Today, the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and 16 Pro start with 128GB of storage, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts with 256GB of storage. The four models are priced starting at $799, $899, $999, and $1,199, respectively.

In July, Jefferies said that Apple will implement a $50 price increase across the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup to offset rising component costs and China tariffs. This means the ‌iPhone 17‌, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max will likely be priced at $849, $949, $1,049, and $1,249, if the company's positioning and pricing trends continue.

It's possible that Apple could increase the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌'s base storage to 256GB, bringing it in line with the Pro Max, to help justify its $50 price increase. That would represent an effective price cut of $50 over today's ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ with 256GB of storage and help to simplify the lineup.

Likewise, The Wall Street Journal reported in May that Apple was considering raising prices for its upcoming ‌iPhone 17‌ models. The company reportedly aims to pair the potential price hikes with new features and design changes to justify the increased cost to consumers, rather than attributing them to tariffs.

Top Rated Comments


Premium1
1 hour ago at 09:08 am
No reason for it not to. You want to push the "pro" name and higher price, actually make it "pro"


segfaultdotorg
57 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Ridiculous. The base models should have 1 TB or include a MicroSD slot.


Lwii2boo
55 minutes ago at 09:21 am
I hope they stop their €250 extra for going to 256 to 512 and 512 to 1tb. Going from 256gb to 1Tb is an extra €500 for any iphone in the 16 series. We are in 2025 ffs those prices are just wrong, stop it Timmy

I feel like they want to push hard their iCloud+ subscriptions to "lock" average consumers long term and scam power users/enthusiasts on those infinite margin storage upgrades.


orbital~debris
12 minutes ago at 10:03 am


I don't know! You tell me – you're the rumour site!


Justin Cymbal
1 hour ago at 09:08 am


256 GB of storage for the base model would be perfect - would go along with what the iPad Pro currently starts at (256gb as well)

A $50 price increase would be the first time that it would be only $50 - as in the past price increases, have always been at least $100 as far as I'm aware of - so $50 would be much better than what it previously has been (in years past)


jz0309
53 minutes ago at 09:22 am


Yea, and for the 2TB version you should get a $200 gift card...:rolleyes:

