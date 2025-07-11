iPhone 17 RAM: How Much to Expect for Each Model

Apple is expected to introduce several notable hardware upgrades with the iPhone 17 lineup in 2025, and one of the most significant changes involves RAM. While all four iPhone 16 models feature 8GB of RAM, recent supply chain reports suggest that Apple plans to increase memory in several iPhone 17 models, potentially improving multitasking and gaming performance, as well as future-proofing the devices for upcoming Apple Intelligence and machine learning features.



According to a July 2025 report from industry sources in Asia, Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will both be equipped with 12GB of RAM – a 50% increase over their predecessors. And for the first time, Apple is also expected to offer 12GB in a non-Pro device: the all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to replace the Plus model in this year's forthcoming lineup.

The base iPhone 17, however, is likely to retain 8GB of RAM – the same amount as that found in the current iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. While Apple doesn't advertise the amount of RAM in its smartphones, the differentiation could be part of Apple's strategy to expand the performance gap between entry-level and premium models.

Below, we've compared the RAM configurations of the iPhone 16 series with what's currently expected from the iPhone 17 lineup. Bear in mind that the iPhone 17 RAM configurations are based on analyst reports and leaks, and may not represent the actual amounts, which will likely be confirmed by device teardowns after launch.



Model iPhone 16 RAM iPhone 17 RAM Upgrade Base iPhone 8 GB 8 GB — Plus / Air 8 GB 12 GB +4 GB Pro 8 GB 12 GB +4 GB Pro Max 8 GB 12 GB +4 GB

Based on the company's historical annual release cycles for its smartphones, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series around mid-September alongside iOS 26, which is currently going through the beta testing phase.