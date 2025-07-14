iPhone 17 Pro Models Rumored to Have All-New Unique Color Option

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models may have a new copper-like orange color option, according to Sonny Dickson.

iPhone 17 Pro in Natural Titanium (concept) iPhone 17 Pro in Natural Titanium (concept)

In a social media post today, Dickson shared images of alleged lens covers for the rear cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, with the following five color labels: black, gray, silver, dark blue, and orange.

The black, gray, and silver colors likely correspond with the existing Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium finishes for the iPhone 16 Pro models, while the presence of a dark blue lens cover suggests that Apple might reintroduce the Blue Titanium color option that it offered for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The orange lens cover is the most notable one, as it could point to an all-new copper color that Apple has never offered for any iPhone models before.

It is unclear if the images are authentic, or if Apple finalized these color options.

Dickson has routinely shared images of dummy models, cases, CAD files, and other components related to future iPhone models over the years, and these images have often accurately depicted new color options or design changes.

Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 17 series in September, so we will find out if these colors are the real deal in just two more months.