The MacRumors Show: Latest iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Rumors

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we focus on the latest rumors about the two standard iPhone models expected to arrive this fall: the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ is expected to feature the A19 chip and a larger, 6.3-inch display with slimmer bezels and ProMotion. Color options are likely to include black, white, steel gray, light blue, green, and purple.

The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ is set to replace the "Plus" model in the lineup, debuting an all-new super-thin design. While it will not have an ultra wide camera, a SIM card tray, stereo speakers, or extended battery life, it is expected to offer a 6.6-inch display with ProMotion, the A19 Pro chip with a 5-core GPU, 12GB of memory, and a titanium frame. Color options are likely to include black, white, light gold, and light blue.

The entire ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup is rumored to feature a redesigned Dynamic Island interface, support for 25W charging with third-party accessories thanks to Qi 2.2, and perhaps a $50 price hike. The entire lineup is highly likely to be announced in the week of September 8. An ‌iPhone‌ 17e model is likely to follow in the spring of 2026.

We also discuss our latest thoughts on the iOS 26 beta, including the refinement of Liquid Glass and Apple Music's Automix feature. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

