The MacRumors Show: Latest iPadOS 19 and iPhone 17 Air Rumors

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the rumored look of the iPhone 17 "Air" and iPadOS 19's major productivity update.

We take a closer look at the rumored design of the ‌iPhone 17‌ "Air," which is expected to introduce a radically thinner design. It is rumored to be as thin as 5.5mm, versus the 8.725mm thickness of the Pro models. It has now emerged that even the buttons will need to be thinner than those used on the other models to simply fit on the device.

We also discuss the rumored "Sky Blue" color option for the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, which bears a resemblance to the "Sierra Blue" of the iPhone 13 Pro. Sky Blue was first introduced on the M4 MacBook Air earlier this year. Moreover, we talk through the purported "Midnight" colorway for the Apple Vision "Air."

Meanwhile, iPadOS 19 is expected to bring a major software upgrade to the iPad. The update is expected to make the ‌iPad‌ more "macOS-like," with improved productivity, multitasking, and window management. The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Mark Gurman, Kevin Nether, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.