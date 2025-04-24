iPhone 17 Air Almost as Thin as Its Buttons, New Images Show

If you missed the video showing dummy models of Apple's all-new super thin iPhone 17 Air that's expected later this year, Sonny Dickson this morning shared some further images of the device in close alignment with the other dummy models in the iPhone 17 lineup, indicating just how thin it is likely to be.

iphone 17 dummies sonny dickson
The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be around 5.5mm thick – with a thicker camera bar area – making it the thinnest ‌iPhone‌ to date. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models are rumored to be around 8.725mm thick, and as you can see, it's really noticeable up close.

Impressively, the slimmer device is almost as thin as the buttons on the sides. Rumors suggest that Apple will use a titanium and aluminum chassis for the ‌iPhone‌ to ensure it's strong enough not to bend. No-one wants another iPhone 6 Plus "bendgate" scenario – least of all Apple.

iphone 17 dummies sonny e1745485948795
Initially, Apple had designs on making the iPhone 17 Air bigger than its expected 6.6-inch size, but reportedly decided against it because the larger display would make it prone to bending. It suggests Apple has really gone the extra mile in terms of the device's durability.

To achieve this level of thinness, Apple is believed to have settled on a single rear camera to preserve space for the battery, and it is embracing eSIM worldwide to do away with the sim slot. The handset will also use Apple's ultra-efficient custom-designed C1 modem that recently debuted in the iPhone 16e. Altogether, we're expected battery life to equal that of current iPhone models.

iphone 17 dummies sonny d e1745485975355
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series around its usual mid-September timeframe, likely alongside new AirPods Pro 3 earbuds.

