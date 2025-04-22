iPhone 17 Pro Allegedly Coming in Sky Blue Color Used for MacBook Air

Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 Pro in a new Sky Blue color, the same color that debuted on the latest M4 MacBook Air models Apple released in March. That's according to the leaker Majin Bu.

Concept mockup from Majin Bu

Writing on his website , Bu claims that "sources close to the supply chain confirm that several iPhone 17 Pro prototypes have been made in various colors, with Sky Blue currently the frontrunner." Bu goes on to say that it "looks even more stunning than the much-loved Sierra Blue of the iPhone 13 Pro, with a brightness and refinement that make it irresistible."

The Sky Blue finish on the MacBook Air is not very saturated, and the color's appearance can vary based on lighting conditions. Apple describes it as "a beautiful, metallic light blue that creates a dynamic gradient when light reflects off of its surface."

Apple has stuck to muted colors for its recent iPhone "Pro" models made from titanium, and it offered a new Desert Titanium color for the iPhone 16 Pro, which also comes in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

Majin Bu accurately revealed the "Desert Titanium" color name for iPhone 16 Pro models seven months before the devices launched. However, some of his information has been wrong, including a rumor about an iPad 11 being imminent in 2023.

MacBook Air in Sky Blue

This is the first rumor about iPhone 17 colors that we've covered. Assuming for now its accuracy, would you be interested in an iPhone 17 in the Sky Blue color Apple has already used for the MacBook Air? Let us know in the comments.