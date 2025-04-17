Images of Apple 'Vision Air' Power Cable Emerge Online

More images of a redesigned power cable allegedly for a future Apple "Vision Air" headset were today shared online by the prototype collector and leaker known as "Kosutami."



Yesterday, the leaker explained that the Apple "Vision Air" will feature a thinner design and switch the battery enclosure and several of its internal structures to titanium to reduce the device's overall weight. Most of the exterior of the device will continue to be aluminum, except with a "Midnight" bluish-black finish. Today's Vision Pro is only available in silver.

The latest images of the power cable show an anodized aluminum connector finished in Apple's distinctive Midnight color. Initial pictures of the Lightning-style connector in Midnight purportedly for the next-generation Vision device were first shared yesterday:

The Vision Pro uses a similar connector, except with 12 pins instead of eight, suggesting that the new cable is part of a more significant redesign, at least of the external battery. The audio strap connector appears to be the same design as that of the Vision Pro.

Not the same size with OG lightning plug. It's wider than that pic.twitter.com/LFEdV40fpB — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 16, 2025

Apple is expected to launch a second-generation Vision Pro headset with the M5 chip between fall 2025 and spring 2026, but the company's work on a lower-cost headset is widely reported. The latter could be the "Vision Air" device Kosutami has referred to.

Kosutami has a mixed track record for Apple rumors, but they were the first to say that Apple would replace its leather Modern Buckle band with a FineWoven version in 2023. They also went on to provide the first real-world images of the FineWoven Apple Watch bands prior to their official unveiling, the new Thunderbolt 4 cable released alongside the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro's improved thermal design and redesigned battery, and more.