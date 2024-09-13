The MacRumors Show: iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 Announced!

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the major announcements from Apple's "It's Glowtime" event.

We discuss the Apple Watch Series 10 and new Satin Black color option for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Series 10 features redesigned casings and larger screen sizes, a new wide-angle OLED display with a faster refresh rate for an improved experience in always-on mode, sleep apnea detection, a water temperature sensor and depth gauge, a speaker with media playback, and faster charging.

We also take a look at the fourth-generation AirPods with Active Noise Cancellation and the new hearing protection, testing, and aid features for the AirPods Pro 2. Apple also brought a minor update to the AirPods Max that switches Lightning for USB-C and refreshes its selection of color options.

Finally, we weigh up the event as a whole and take a look forward at some of the early rumors for the iPhone 17 lineup to consider who should upgrade this year and who may be better off waiting until next year. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , catch up for our discussion about what we were expecting from the ‌iPhone 16‌ event to see what we got right and wrong.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.