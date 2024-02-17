iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 16: 15+ Rumored Upgrades Compared

After over a year of reports, there are now over a dozen specific rumors about the features and improvements set to be offered by the two non-Pro iPhone 16 models later in 2024.

All of the changes the ‌iPhone 16‌ models are expected to feature compared to their direct forerunners are listed below, using information from a range of reliable sources that we have previously covered . We will update this article as more rumors emerge in the coming months.

This guide focuses on the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 16‌, but to learn about how we are expecting the iPhone 16 Pro to improve on the iPhone 15 Pro, see our other comparison article.

Design

The ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus are expected to largely carry over the design of their predecessors, meaning that they will have the same dimensions. The most noticeable alteration that will denote the new models is said to be a vertical rear camera arrangement to facilitate spatial video capture, but the removal of the mute switch in favor of the Action button introduced on last year's Pro models and the introduction of an all-new "Capture" button will also be important changes.

‌iPhone 15‌ ‌iPhone 16‌ Diagonally arranged rear camera array Vertically arranged rear camera array to support spatial video capture Ring/Silent switch Action Button "Capture Button" to trigger photography and videography features iPhone 15: 171g weight

iPhone 15 Plus: 201g weight iPhone 16: 173g weight (+0.01%)

iPhone 16 Plus: 203g weight (+0.01%)

Chip, Memory, and Connectivity

The ‌iPhone 16‌ models are rumored to benefit from a moderate improvement in processing power thanks to an all-new A18 chip with a more power Neural Engine to support exclusive generative AI capabilities. We are also expecting 33% more memory and Wi-Fi 6E support.

‌iPhone 15‌ ‌iPhone 16‌ A16 Bionic chip (TSMC's "N4P" enhanced 5nm process) A18 chip (TSMC's "N3E" enhanced 3nm process) 16-core Neural Engine Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores to support new AI features 6GB memory 8GB memory (+33%) Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

Batteries and Charging

The ‌iPhone 16‌ models could receive some major improvements in battery technology and charging, sporting denser batteries and faster charging capabilities. It is worth noting that the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus is rumored to feature a smaller battery than its predecessor, but it is not clear how this will affect actual battery life.

‌iPhone 15‌ ‌iPhone 16‌ Single-layer battery technology Stacked battery technology for increased energy density and prolonged lifespan iPhone 15: 3,349 mAh battery

iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383 mAh battery iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh battery (+6%)

iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006 mAh battery (-9%) Up to 27W wired charging Up to 40W wired charging (48% faster) 15W charging via MagSafe 20W charging via ‌MagSafe‌ (25% faster)

Other Features and Changes

The ‌iPhone 16‌ models are likely to receive several camera enhancements, such as spatial video capture for the Apple Vision Pro. While many of Apple's devices are rumored to receive a series of new AI-based features via software updates later this year, the ‌iPhone 16‌ models are expected to take these further with exclusive capabilities facilitated by a more powerful Neural Engine in the A18 chip and an upgraded microphone.

‌iPhone 15‌ ‌iPhone 16‌ More efficient OLED display with brighter micro-lens technology Spatial video capture Upcoming support for new AI features in iOS 18 Upcoming support for new AI features in ‌iOS 18‌, plus a suite of device-exclusive AI features Microphone Upgraded microphone with improved signal-to-noise ratio and water resistance, designed to support new AI features

The ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus are expected to launch in the fall. Apple usually hosts an event every September to unveil new iPhone models, with launch following just over a week later. For more information about the ‌iPhone 16‌ models, see our comprehensive roundup.