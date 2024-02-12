iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 16 Pro: 25+ Rumored Upgrades Compared

After over a year of reports, there are now more than two dozen specific rumors about the features and improvements set to be offered by the iPhone 16 Pro models later this year.

iPhone 15 Pro vs 16 Pro Feature Cyan Magenta

All of the changes the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are expected to feature compared to their direct forerunners are listed below, using information from reliable sources that we have previously covered. We will update this article as more rumors emerge in the coming months.

Displays

Both ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are expected to feature larger displays than their predecessors, pushing the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max to be the biggest iPhone ever offered. There are also reportedly improvements to the underlying OLED technology in store.

iPhone 15 Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
6.1- or 6.7-inch display 6.3- or 6.9-inch display
More efficient OLED display with brighter micro-lens technology

Chip, Thermals, and Connectivity

Under the hood, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are rumored to bring notable improvements in processing power, thermal management, and connectivity. From a more powerful "A18 Pro" chip to advanced thermal designs and enhanced connectivity options including the latest Wi-Fi standards, these changes promise to further iterate on the ‌iPhone‌'s basic specifications.

‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
A17 Pro chip (TSMC's "N3B" 3nm process) A18 Pro chip (TSMC's "N3E" enhanced ‌3nm‌ process)
Thermal design with copper heatsink and black foil battery casing New thermal design with graphene heatsink and metal battery casing
Snapdragon X70 5G modem Snapdragon X75 5G modem
Wi-Fi 6E connectivity Wi-Fi 7 connectivity

Cameras

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are slated to receive a range of substantial camera enhancements, such as a larger main camera sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor on the ultra wide camera, and a dedicated hardware button for photography and videography on the side of the device.

‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
"Capture Button" for photography and videography features
1/1.28-inch main camera sensor iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max: 1/1.14-inch main camera sensor (12% larger)
Sony IMX-803 main camera sensor iPhone 16 Pro Max: Sony IMX-903 main camera sensor with stacked design for better performance, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) for high-quality image data conversion, and Digital Gain Control (DCG) for better dynamic range and noise control
7P main camera lens 8P main camera lens
iPhone 15 Pro: Telephoto camera with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Telephoto camera with larger sensor, folded tetraprism design, optical image stabilization, and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module		 Telephoto camera with larger sensor, folded tetraprism design, optical image stabilization, and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module
iPhone 15 Pro: 77mm maximum focal length
iPhone 15 Pro Max: 120mm maximum focal length		 iPhone 16 Pro: 120mm maximum focal length
iPhone 16 Pro Max: "Super" telephoto camera with focal length above 300mm
iPhone 15 Pro: 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 3x optical zoom
iPhone 15 Pro Max: 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x, and 5x optical zoom (5x on Pro Max only)		 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 5x optical zoom
4P telephoto camera lens 5P telephoto camera lens
12-megapixel ultra wide camera 48-megapixel ultra wide camera
5P ultra wide camera lens 6P ultra wide camera lens

Batteries and Charging

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models could receive some major improvements in battery technology and charging, sporting bigger, denser batteries and faster charging capabilities.

‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
Single-layer battery technology Stacked battery technology for increased energy density and prolonged lifespan
iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422 mAh battery iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676 mAh battery (+5%)
Up to 27W wired charging Up to 40W wired charging
15W charging via MagSafe 20W charging via ‌MagSafe‌

Other Features and Changes

While many of Apple's devices are rumored to receive a series of new AI-based features via software updates later this year, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are expected to take these further with exclusive capabilities and an upgraded microphone.

‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
Upcoming support for new AI features in iOS 18 Upcoming support for new AI features in ‌iOS 18‌, plus a suite of device-exclusive AI features
Microphone Upgraded microphone with improved signal-to-noise ratio and water resistance, designed to support new AI features
Up to 1TB of storage Up to 2TB of storage

Dimensions

To accommodate the devices' larger displays, both ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are rumored to grow in height and width, but no changes to the depth are anticipated.

‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
iPhone 15 Pro: 146.6mm height
iPhone 15 Pro Max: 159.9mm height		 iPhone 16 Pro: 149.6mm height
iPhone 16 Pro Max: 163.0mm height
iPhone 15 Pro: 70.60mm width
iPhone 15 Pro Max: 76.70mm width		 iPhone 16 Pro: 71.45mm width
iPhone 16 Pro Max: 77.58mm width
iPhone 15 Pro: 187g weight
iPhone 15 Pro Max: 221g weight		 iPhone 16 Pro: 194g weight
iPhone 16 Pro Max: 225g weight

Release Date

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max are expected to launch in the fall. Apple usually hosts an event every September to unveil new ‌iPhone‌ models, with launch following just over a week later. For more information about the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models, see our comprehensive roundup.

