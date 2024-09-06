The MacRumors Show: 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 Apple Event Expectations

by

Ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime" iPhone event, on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the major announcements we're expecting to see.

The iPhone 16 and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus are rumored to feature vertical camera layouts, enabling spatial video recording. The devices are expected to be powered by the A18 chip with support for Apple Intelligence. The Action Button, which is currently exclusive to Pro models, is expected to appear on the standard models for the first time, offering customizable functionality for actions such as launching the camera or enabling silent mode. A new Capture Button is also rumored to be included, allowing for dedicated photo and video controls, with gestures such as swiping to zoom or using a soft press for focus.

The iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will reportedly introduce larger displays, increasing from 6.1- to 6.3-inches and 6.7- to 6.9-inches, while incorporating slimmer bezels for a sleeker design. These models are also rumored to include an upgraded 48-megapixel ultra wide camera to enhance low-light photography. Like the standard models, the Pro variants will feature the A18 chip and the all-new Capture Button.

Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, which will reportedly have sleep apnea detection and the S10 chip, potentially bringing some AI enhancements. The Series 10 is also expected to have larger, thinner casings. Meanwhile, the more affordable Apple Watch SE 3 is rumored to feature larger displays, plastic casings to lower manufacturing costs, and a faster chip.

Apple is also expected to introduce the AirPods 4 in two variants. Both versions will reportedly include an improved design, a USB-C port, the H2 chip, and Bluetooth 5.3. The high-end model is expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a charging case with a built-in speaker for Find My.

Apple's "It's Glowtime" event starts at 10:00 a.m. PDT on Monday, September 9. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

Tags: September 2024 Apple Event, The MacRumors Show

