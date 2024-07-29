Apple Intelligence Now Available in New iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia Developer Betas

by

Apple is today providing developers with the first betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with the new software introducing an early version of the Apple Intelligence features. These new betas will be in testing alongside the current iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15 betas.

Apple Intelligence General Feature
Developers can choose whether to opt into the new betas with Apple Intelligence, or stay on the standard ‌iOS 18‌/‌iPadOS 18‌/‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15 beta track. An iPhone 15 Pro or ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, or an iPad or Mac with an Apple silicon chip is required to use Apple Intelligence, and only eligible devices will see the updates.

After updating, turning on Apple Intelligence can be done in the Settings app. There is an Apple Intelligence Waitlist that developers must opt into, but access should be granted within a few hours.

Several Apple Intelligence features are available as of today, including Writing Tools, Siri's revamped design, the option to move between voice commands and typing to ‌Siri‌, summaries for transcripts and other content, the new Mail categories and smart replies, smart replies in Messages, and more.

With Writing Tools, you can rewrite, spellcheck, grammar check, and summarize text in Messages, Notes, Mail, Pages, and other apps where you write. Summaries also work for transcripts in the Notes app.

‌Siri‌'s updated design shows a glow around the edges of the screen when ‌Siri‌ is activated, and tapping at the bottom of the display allows you to type to ‌Siri‌ rather than use voice commands. ‌Siri‌ has all of Apple's product knowledge and Apple's support database, so you can ask for help, plus the personal assistant can maintain context between requests and better follow along if you stumble over your words or change your mind when speaking.

Mail supports summaries of messages along with Smart Reply options, with Smart Reply also available for the Messages app. The Reduce Interruptions Focus mode is available to filter out unimportant notifications while surfacing notifications you need immediately, such as a ride arriving.

Photos supports Memories, so you can create a slideshow with natural language requests, and there's natural language for search. Search now encompasses videos so you can get right to the video segment you're looking for.

Features that are not available today include Image Playground, Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, the option to erase objects in ‌Photos‌, Priority Notifications, and other ‌Siri‌ capabilities like the ability to do more in apps and on-screen awareness. New capabilities will be rolled out over time, with Apple making regular updates.

As of right now, the Apple Intelligence features are limited to the developer beta, and it is not clear if there will be a public beta for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1. Apple plans to release Apple Intelligence in a beta capacity later this fall, and as these features are in a separate beta from the launch versions of ‌iOS 18‌, ‌iPadOS 18‌, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15, Apple Intelligence will not be available right away when the new software updates first come out in September.

When Apple Intelligence does officially launch this fall, it will still be in beta. Developers who plan to install the new updates today should be aware that Apple Intelligence is still in the early stages of development.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Thursday July 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article130 comments
iPhone SE 4 Vertical Camera Feature

iPhone SE 4 Production Will Reportedly Begin Ramping Up in October

Tuesday July 23, 2024 2:00 pm PDT by
Following nearly two years of rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE, The Information today reported that Apple suppliers are finally planning to begin ramping up mass production of the device in October of this year. If accurate, that timeframe would mean that the next iPhone SE would not be announced alongside the iPhone 16 series in September, as expected. Instead, the report...
Read Full Article68 comments
icloud private relay outage

iCloud Private Relay Experiencing Outage

Thursday July 25, 2024 3:18 pm PDT by
Apple’s iCloud Private Relay service is down for some users, according to Apple’s System Status page. Apple says that the iCloud Private Relay service may be slow or unavailable. The outage started at 2:34 p.m. Eastern Time, but it does not appear to be affecting all iCloud users. Some impacted users are unable to browse the web without turning iCloud Private Relay off, while others are...
Read Full Article99 comments
T Mobile Generic Feature Pink 1

T-Mobile Sued for Breaking Lifetime Price Guarantees

Friday July 26, 2024 2:44 pm PDT by
T-Mobile customers have filed a lawsuit [PDF] against the carrier, alleging that it failed to honor a guarantee not to raise the prices of select cellular plans. The lawsuit, first spotted by Wired, claims that back in 2017, T-Mobile advertised several of its plans with a price lock, but then went on to increase prices starting in May 2024. "T-Mobile ONE customers keep their price until...
Read Full Article120 comments

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
38 minutes ago at 10:07 am
iOS 19 beta 1 next week.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
38 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Oh hi, haters – it's almost like yesterday's "news" was....a rumor.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
35 minutes ago at 10:11 am
I expect it to be terrible. Feel free to roast this comment if I am wrong.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johnyslats Avatar
johnyslats
21 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Let’s go (soon I hope?)

Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
17 minutes ago at 10:28 am
To devs

* iOS 18.1 beta (22B5007p) - July 29, 2024
* iPadOS 18.1 beta (22B5007p) - July 29, 2024
* macOS 15.1 beta (24B5009l) - July 29, 2024
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Geert76 Avatar
Geert76
34 minutes ago at 10:11 am
iOS 18.1 : Welcome to Europe! ;)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments