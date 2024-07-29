Apple Intelligence Now Available in New iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia Developer Betas

Apple is today providing developers with the first betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with the new software introducing an early version of the Apple Intelligence features. These new betas will be in testing alongside the current iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15 betas.



Developers can choose whether to opt into the new betas with Apple Intelligence, or stay on the standard ‌iOS 18‌/‌iPadOS 18‌/‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15 beta track. An iPhone 15 Pro or ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, or an iPad or Mac with an Apple silicon chip is required to use Apple Intelligence, and only eligible devices will see the updates.

After updating, turning on Apple Intelligence can be done in the Settings app. There is an Apple Intelligence Waitlist that developers must opt into, but access should be granted within a few hours.

Several Apple Intelligence features are available as of today, including Writing Tools, Siri's revamped design, the option to move between voice commands and typing to ‌Siri‌, summaries for transcripts and other content, the new Mail categories and smart replies, smart replies in Messages, and more.

With Writing Tools, you can rewrite, spellcheck, grammar check, and summarize text in Messages, Notes, Mail, Pages, and other apps where you write. Summaries also work for transcripts in the Notes app.

‌Siri‌'s updated design shows a glow around the edges of the screen when ‌Siri‌ is activated, and tapping at the bottom of the display allows you to type to ‌Siri‌ rather than use voice commands. ‌Siri‌ has all of Apple's product knowledge and Apple's support database, so you can ask for help, plus the personal assistant can maintain context between requests and better follow along if you stumble over your words or change your mind when speaking.

Mail supports summaries of messages along with Smart Reply options, with Smart Reply also available for the Messages app. The Reduce Interruptions Focus mode is available to filter out unimportant notifications while surfacing notifications you need immediately, such as a ride arriving.

Photos supports Memories, so you can create a slideshow with natural language requests, and there's natural language for search. Search now encompasses videos so you can get right to the video segment you're looking for.

Features that are not available today include Image Playground, Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, the option to erase objects in ‌Photos‌, Priority Notifications, and other ‌Siri‌ capabilities like the ability to do more in apps and on-screen awareness. New capabilities will be rolled out over time, with Apple making regular updates.

As of right now, the Apple Intelligence features are limited to the developer beta, and it is not clear if there will be a public beta for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1. Apple plans to release Apple Intelligence in a beta capacity later this fall, and as these features are in a separate beta from the launch versions of ‌iOS 18‌, ‌iPadOS 18‌, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15, Apple Intelligence will not be available right away when the new software updates first come out in September.

When Apple Intelligence does officially launch this fall, it will still be in beta. Developers who plan to install the new updates today should be aware that Apple Intelligence is still in the early stages of development.