Apple Earns 81 Emmy Award Nominations for Apple TV+ Shows and Movies

Apple today announced that it has received 81 Emmy Award nominations, for Apple TV+ Shows like Severance, The Studio, Bad Sisters, Dark Matter, Presumed Innocent, Slow Horses, and more.



The second season Severance earned 27 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Adam Scott, and Outstanding Lead Actress for Britt Lower. Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Jane Alexander, Gwendoline Christie, and Merritt Wever also received nominations for their performances.

The Studio with Seth Rogen earned 23 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Seth Rogen, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Ike Barinholtz, and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O'Hara.

Other shows that received Emmy Award nominations include Slow Horses, Shrinking, Presumed Innocent, The Gorge, Bad Sisters, Dope Thief, Disclaimer, Pachinko, Your Friends & Neighbors, Dark Matter, Deaf President Now!, and Bono: Stories of Surrender.

Apple says that it had the most acting nominations of any network or studio this year, with 31 total acting nods. A full list of nominations can be found in Apple's Newsroom article.