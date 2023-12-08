The MacRumors Show: Is Apple One Worth It?

Following the recent Apple One price hike, on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show we take a closer look at Apple's subscription bundle and each of the services within it.

Apple One is a bundle of Apple subscription services available at a lower overall price. The "Individual" plan includes iCloud+ (50GB), Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. The "Family" plan adds 150GB of iCloud storage and the ability to share with up to five people, while the "Premier" plan adds 1.8TB of iCloud storage, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News+. The recent price rises for the bundles are as follows:

We discuss our feelings about each of the individual services included in the bundle, looking at our personal experiences, what we like about each of them, and where they could improve. We ultimately weigh up whether Apple One is worth it and ponder what new Apple services could be on the horizon, such as Apple Books+, Apple Podcasts+, and Apple Health+.

