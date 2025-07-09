HBO Max Name Returns After Two Years as Max

by

Warner Bros. Discovery has completed its reversal from Max back to HBO Max today, marking the end of a widely criticized two-year experiment.

hbo max
The streaming service's website and mobile apps now display the HBO Max branding once again. Max.com redirects to hbomax.com, while both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store have updated their listings. Users won't need to download a new app, as existing installations will automatically update to show the HBO Max name.

The App Store update includes a cheeky note: "Same app. New-ish name. The plot twist everyone has been waiting for: Max is now HBO Max."

This change reverses the 2023 rebrand that dropped the HBO name in favor of the generic "Max" moniker. The original decision aimed to incorporate Discovery content following the companies' merger, but the move faced immediate backlash from subscribers and industry observers.

Warner Bros. Discovery acknowledged the misstep in May, citing consumer feedback and the strength of the HBO brand's reputation for quality content. The company said it wanted to focus on "something distinct and great" rather than trying to be "everything for everyone."

The streaming service has now cycled through HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO, HBO Max, Max, and back to HBO Max again.

Top Rated Comments

MakaniKai Avatar
MakaniKai
59 minutes ago at 03:31 am
I never understood the change to begin with. They took one of the most recognizable acronyms around, "HBO", and just ...dropped it. Nobody is gonna recognize "max" lol
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarpalMac Avatar
CarpalMac
1 hour ago at 03:30 am
A department somewhere within HBO has far too much money allocated...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
timber Avatar
timber
55 minutes ago at 03:35 am
Hear me out.

What about "HBO"?

I know. Mind blowing.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
omenatarhuri Avatar
omenatarhuri
27 minutes ago at 04:04 am
Next up, drop the max
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bluecoast Avatar
bluecoast
20 minutes ago at 04:10 am
You can bet their marketing and branding agency got paid a lot for this debacle
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
racerhomie Avatar
racerhomie
52 minutes ago at 03:38 am
Yes!! Love this change back

Welcome back HBO!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
